Counter-Strike 2 Beta Players Complain About Severe Stuttering Issues

Many players who have been eagerly awaiting Counter-Strike 2 have started playing the game’s beta version. While the reception has been generally positive, some players are encountering severe stuttering problems that render the game “unplayable” for them, despite having high FPS.

Despite its enhanced graphics compared to its predecessor, most players on various PC configurations have been able to launch and run the game without any issues. However, once they enter a CS2 match, they experience significant stuttering problems. The Counter-Strike 2 subreddit is flooded with players seeking a solution to this problem. Some users found that enabling v-sync helped alleviate the issue, although it is viewed as more of a compromise than a fix.

In order to have a smooth gaming experience with high FPS, it is not solely about the raw framerate. Consistency in framerate and frame pacing are also crucial factors. The 99th percentile measurement of framerate is important to determine how consistent the overall framerate is. For example, if a game shows a constant 250 FPS but the 99% FPS average is closer to 100, the game will feel like it is running at 100 FPS rather than the maximum.

CS2 players have reported cases where their 99% average FPS fluctuates dramatically while the overall FPS remains steady, causing severe jittering. This issue has been raised by several players on the Counter-Strike 2 subreddit and Steam community page.

One user even mentioned having over 700 in-game FPS on a 240Hz monitor but still experiencing stuttering that could only be resolved by enabling v-sync. However, this solution comes with the drawback of increased input lag, which is not ideal for a competitive shooter like CS2.

While the increased server load due to the influx of beta participants could be a contributing factor, it seems that the number of affected players suggests that this may not be the sole cause of the stuttering problem.

It remains to be seen if Valve will address these stuttering issues with a patch before the official launch of Counter-Strike 2.

