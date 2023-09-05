NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Preparing for Asteroid Sample Return

The first U.S. asteroid sample collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to return to Earth in September after a successful mockup drop test. The drop test involved releasing a training model of the sample return capsule from an aircraft, which landed in Utah’s West Desert.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which was launched in 2016, aims to investigate how planets formed, the origins of life, and improve our understanding of near-Earth asteroids. The sample return capsule will contain approximately 8.8 ounces of material collected from the asteroid Bennu in 2020.

The arrival of the capsule on September 24 will mark the culmination of a seven-year journey. Once the capsule enters Earth’s atmosphere, it will travel at a speed of around 27,650 mph. NASA will provide live coverage of the landing, which will be broadcasted on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

After landing, the capsule will be located, packaged, and flown to a clean room on a military range. It will undergo initial processing and disassembly before being transported by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the center, the sample will be documented, cared for, and distributed to scientists worldwide for analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is a collaboration between NASA, the University of Arizona, Lockheed Martin Space, and other partners. The mission also involves international collaboration, with instruments from the Canadian Space Agency and a sample science collaboration with Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission.

The sample collected from asteroid Bennu will provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system 4.5 billion years ago and the origin of organics that may have led to life on Earth. It represents an exciting milestone in space exploration and our understanding of the universe.

