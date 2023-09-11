CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Renewed Disappointment as Dunnes Stores Gives No Update on Reopening Date for Ferrybank Shopping Centre

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Cllr Ger Frisby has expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from Dunnes Stores regarding a reopening date for Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, confirmed that he has written to Dunnes Stores but has received no reply.

Cllr Frisby stated that the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the local community. However, despite the anticipation and the council’s attempts to engage with Dunnes Stores, there has been no response.

Denis Malone explained that Dunnes Stores is a private company and, therefore, not obligated to engage with the local authority. Nonetheless, he will be making another attempt to contact them.

Ferrybank Shopping Centre, located on the border of Kilkenny and Waterford, has been mostly vacant since its completion in 2008. Recently, Dunnes Stores was confirmed as the purchaser of the complex. However, despite extensive remedial work being carried out on the premises, an opening date has yet to be announced.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen has informed council officials that various improvements have been made, such as the reconfiguration of the entrance to enhance accessibility, as well as inspections of fire and security alarms.

The lack of communication from Dunnes Stores is disappointing for both the council and the local community who are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Despite the company being within its rights to not engage with the local authority, it would be beneficial for all parties involved to have open lines of communication.

