Costco Offers Discounts on Audi Electric Vehicles

Wholesale store Costco is well-known for offering substantial discounts on car purchases and leases. In addition to the previous discount on Volvo electric vehicles, Costco has now introduced discounts on Audi electric vehicles as well.

The new Audi deals available through Costco range from $1,000 to $5,000 off the sticker price. Various models such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 e-tron Sportback are included in the program, offering incentives of $1,500. The starting prices for the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron are $49,800 and $74,400 respectively, excluding destination fees. The Q4 e-tron has an EPA-estimated range of up to 265 miles, while the Q8 e-tron can travel up to 285 miles due to its 114kWh battery pack.

The most significant discount of $5,000 is reserved for the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, which have price tags of $106,500 and $147,100. However, it’s important to note that even with the discount, the e-tron GT remains a luxury vehicle priced in the six-figure range. The RS e-tron GT, in particular, boasts an impressive 637 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to sixty in just 3.1 seconds.

These Costco discounts are particularly beneficial for Audi customers as none of Audi’s electric cars currently qualify for the federal tax credit. While there has been speculation about Audi considering manufacturing in the United States, there are no confirmed plans as of yet. Therefore, individuals interested in owning an Audi may want to take advantage of Costco’s incentives before making their purchase.