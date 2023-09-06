Cosmonic enhances its PaaS for Multicomponent WebAssembly Applications

Cosmonic, a provider of Platform as a Service (PaaS) for multicomponent WebAssembly (Wasm) applications, has expanded its PaaS offering with a range of new capabilities. These enhancements include application life-cycle management, a user interface for managing declarative applications, custom names for HTTPS endpoints, and a managed globally resilient registry.

With the new features, developers can build applications more quickly and efficiently for various locations using WebAssembly. Cosmonic’s PaaS is built on wasmCloud, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project that provides a runtime for deploying applications in multiple environments including the cloud, browser, edge, and small devices.

One of the key additions to Cosmonic’s PaaS is Wadm (wasmCloud Application Deployment Manager), which offers declarative state application management for the cloud. Developers can use the Open Application Model (OAM) to manage cloud-native applications, allowing for easy deployment across different environments with just a few lines of YAML or JSON.

Cosmonic also introduces App View, a user interface called Wasm Application Manager, to manage applications via Wasm. This UI integrates with Wadm applications defined using OAM and provides features like an in-UI YAML editor, YAML validation, deployment previews, and rollback options to older versions.

Additionally, Cosmonic’s Managed Registry offers allocated storage for development components, eliminating the need for a custom registry configuration. The platform also allows developers to personalize HTTPS endpoints, enabling customization of wormhole domains for controlling secure traffic.

These enhancements from Cosmonic come at a time when WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) Preview 2 is reaching minimum viable product status and WebAssembly Component Model is nearing completion. Cosmonic’s PaaS, powered by wasmCloud, provides a platform where developers can build applications using the component model underlying WASI.

Overall, these enhancements to Cosmonic’s PaaS empower developers to build and deploy multicomponent WebAssembly applications with ease, offering a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities for managing the application life-cycle and optimizing performance in various environments.

