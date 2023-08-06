Microsoft’s $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI Marks the End of Cortana

Microsoft’s recent $10 billion investment in OpenAI and the success of ChatGPT have resulted in the demise of Cortana. The Cortana app on Windows 11 will be updated, effectively killing it, as Microsoft shifts its focus to Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This strategic move demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to utilizing advanced AI technology in its products and services.

Meta Platforms Unveils AudioCraft: AI Tool to Transform Text into Music

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a new AI innovation known as AudioCraft. This groundbreaking tool enables users to generate high-quality audio and music simply by inputting text prompts. In a bid to foster open exploration, Meta Platforms has open-sourced MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec, allowing researchers and practitioners to develop their own datasets and models.

Google Assistant Receives AI Upgrade to Stay Competitive

Google is enhancing its widely-used service, Google Assistant, with artificial intelligence capabilities to maintain its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving world. While this AI upgrade enhances user experience, it also raises concerns about potential job displacements at Google as AI technology assumes tasks previously performed by humans.

Apple’s Investments in ChatGPT-Like AI Technology

During a quarterly earnings call, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced that the company has been engaged in long-term research and development on ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence technology. Cook emphasized the significant role of AI and machine learning in Apple’s product ecosystem, hinting at the possibility of future Apple products leveraging this advanced AI technology.

X.ai Takes Over AI.com in Battle with OpenAI

In a move that intensifies the competition between X.ai, OpenAI, and the broader AI industry, Elon Musk’s AI company, X.ai, has acquired the domain AI.com. With Musk’s expertise and vision in the AI field, X.ai emerges as a notable contender in the race for AI dominance.