Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse Review: A Comfortable MMO Mouse with Programmable Buttons

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless is the latest addition to Corsair’s Scimitar line of gaming mice. This wireless version retains the same design and feel of its predecessor, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite, but with some improvements and a new sensor.

The Scimitar Elite Wireless is a large, ergonomic mouse specifically designed for MMO/MOBA players. It features Corsair’s Marksman optical sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 26,000 DPI and a top speed of 650 IPS. It also boasts 16 programmable buttons, with 12 of them located on a side panel that can be adjusted to fit your hand size.

One standout feature of the Scimitar Elite Wireless is its connectivity options. It supports both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections, giving you the flexibility to use it with different devices. It also offers an impressive battery life of up to 120 hours (with lighting turned off) over the 2.4 GHz wireless connection.

However, the main downside of this mouse is its size and weight. In a market dominated by lightweight, compact gaming mice, the Scimitar Elite Wireless may feel bulkier and heavier than what some gamers are accustomed to. It measures 4.69 inches long, 2.89 inches wide, and weighs 4.02 ounces.

In terms of design and comfort, the Scimitar Elite Wireless is a right-handed mouse with a sculpted shape that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. It features a black plastic chassis with a soft-touch matte finish. The side panel, which houses the programmable buttons, is adjustable to accommodate different hand sizes.

The Scimitar Elite Wireless has a total of 16 programmable buttons, including the left and right click, scroll wheel click, DPI switch button, and the 12 side buttons. It lacks a tilt wheel, but it does have a profile switch button on the bottom of the mouse.

Overall, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless is a solid choice for MMO/MOBA players who prioritize comfort and the convenience of programmable buttons. It may not appeal to gamers who prefer a smaller, lighter mouse, but it delivers excellent performance and customization options. The mouse is available for $129.99.

