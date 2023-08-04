CityLife

Corrected Work Schedule for Chat GPT

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
I discovered an error in the work schedule calculation of Chat GPT. Despite my efforts to correct it, the mistake persisted. The schedule was adding more hours than necessary. I explained that in order to have a 45-hour working week over six days, one needs to work 7.5 hours per day. However, the chatbot insisted that the database containing the schedule was error-free and attributed the mistake to a miscalculation.

To rectify this issue, here is the corrected work schedule with the specified break times:

Monday to Saturday Schedule:
Day 1 (Monday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 4:45 pm

Day 2 (Tuesday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 4:45 pm

Day 3 (Wednesday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 4:45 pm

Day 4 (Thursday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 4:45 pm

Day 5 (Friday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 4:45 pm

Day 6 (Saturday):
– Start Time: 7:00 am
– First Break: 10:00 am – 10:15 am (15 minutes)
– Lunch Break: 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm (30 minutes)
– Second Break: 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm (15 minutes)
– End Time: 2:45 pm

I apologize for any confusion caused earlier. This revised schedule should now accurately meet your requirement of a 45-hour working week over six days, including the specified break times.

By Mampho Brescia

