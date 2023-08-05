Solar Event Sends Energetic Particles Across Space

On October 28, 2021, a coronal mass ejection (CME) occurred on the Sun, causing solar energetic particles (SEPs) to spread throughout space. This event was not only observed on Earth, but also on Mars and the Moon, despite the Moon being located on the opposite side of the Sun at the time. It was the first time that a solar event had been recorded simultaneously by robotic probes on Earth, Mars, and the Moon.

Numerous spacecraft, such as ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter and Eu:CROPIS orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity rover and Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and China’s Chang’e-4 lander, collected data during this event. ESA’s Solar Orbiter, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), and BepiColombo missions also provided additional measurements.

This particular solar event is known as a “ground level enhancement,” which is a rare phenomenon where solar particles are energetic enough to penetrate Earth’s magnetic field and reach the surface. Only seventy-three ground-level enhancements have been detected since the 1940s, and none have been observed since. However, the thin atmospheres of Mars and the Moon do not filter out these particles, leading to regular penetration of solar particles and secondary radiation on these celestial bodies.

Although the 2021 solar event was relatively weak, studying such events is crucial for future crewed missions beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It is important to understand intense radiation events in order to ensure the safety of astronauts, as prolonged exposure to radiation can have serious health implications. Astronauts already face regular exposure to radiation, but the risk significantly increases beyond Earth’s magnetic field due to solar radiation and cosmic rays.

To protect the health of astronauts, space agencies have established guidelines to limit radiation exposure. If astronauts absorb more than 700 milligray (mGy) of radiation during a mission, they may experience radiation sickness. Radiation shielding and specialized instruments are utilized to monitor the radiation environment and predict major events. With advanced warning, astronauts can seek refuge within shielded environments, protective suits, or potential lunar and Martian caves.

This recent solar event serves as a reminder of the importance of comprehending and mitigating the risks associated with radiation exposure for future crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.