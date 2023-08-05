Impact of AI on Copywriters: Decrease in Income

A 22-year-old copywriter from Kolkata, Sharanya Bhattacharya, recently experienced a significant decrease in her income due to the introduction of AI technology in her workplace. Bhattacharya used to earn around $240 a month by writing SEO-optimized articles. However, her firm started using ChatGPT, an AI language model, causing her workload to decrease drastically and resulting in much lower earnings for her.

The implementation of ChatGPT by Bhattacharya’s company was primarily a cost-cutting measure. While this move may have been financially beneficial for the company, it has had a negative impact on Bhattacharya and her family. Previously, she was able to support herself and her mother comfortably. However, due to the reduced income, they have had to cut back on their living expenses. This includes reducing the amount of food they consume and limiting their outings.

Bhattacharya, who is also a postgraduate biological science student, expressed her distress at the situation. She has been feeling anxious and lost as a result of the decrease in her income. She hopes that in the future, there can be a way for humans and AI to collaborate and produce better results, rather than purely replacing human workers.

This incident sheds light on the negative impact of AI technology on certain professions, not only in India but around the world. Bhattacharya’s story serves as a reminder for companies to carefully consider the consequences of mass job cuts caused by the adoption of AI. While AI can bring efficiencies and cost savings, it is important to strike a balance and ensure that workers are not left struggling financially as a result. Collaborative efforts that combine human expertise with AI capabilities may be a way to achieve this balance in the future.