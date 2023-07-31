Coop: Offering a Solution for Chicken Owners in Need

Coop is a startup based in Austin, Texas, that provides a solution for chicken owners who are unable to care for their chickens. The idea for Coop was born when co-founder AJ Forsythe found himself in a situation where he had to return home to tend to his flock during Winter Storm Uri while on a skiing trip in Colorado.

Similar to Rover Inc., Coop offers chicken coops and a chicken-watching service. Caretakers, known as chicken tenders, provide on-demand checkups and coop maintenance. The coops are equipped with two cameras that utilize computer vision and machine learning technology. These cameras notify owners through an app if there is a potential threat near the cage or when eggs are laid.

Currently, Coop has over 100 chicken tenders signed up across 15 cities in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, and Arizona. San Antonio alone has nine chicken tenders. Both AJ Forsythe, who sold his mobile phone repair startup iCracked in 2019, and Chief Marketing Officer Jordan Barnes have experience working in startups in Silicon Valley. Coop has also received nearly $2 million in venture capital funding.

Coop collaborated with design firm Bould Designs to create their chicken coops. The coop designs have been in development since June 2021 and will start shipping within the next three weeks. The company’s app is currently undergoing private beta testing and is expected to be available in a few weeks as well.

With Coop, chicken owners can find peace of mind knowing that their chickens are being cared for even when they are unable to tend to them. The service allows them to keep track of their flock remotely, enabling them to stay connected to their chickens even when they are away.