Maillard Reaction Occurs on Ocean Floor, Contributing to Life on Earth

Researchers have discovered that the Maillard reaction, a chemical process commonly known for browning food, is occurring on the ocean floor. This reaction, which converts small organic carbon molecules into larger ones, plays a crucial role in preserving organic carbon in sediment. The preservation of organic carbon has helped raise oxygen levels and reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere over millions of years, creating the conditions for complex life to thrive on Earth.

On the ocean floor, the Maillard reaction has a more profound impact. Organic carbon in the oceans primarily comes from microscopic organisms, which sink to the sea floor upon death and are consumed by bacteria. This decay process releases carbon dioxide and consumes oxygen. However, due to the Maillard reaction, larger organic carbon molecules are formed and remain stored in sediment for extended periods, resisting decomposition by microorganisms.

The preservation of organic carbon on the seabed has had significant consequences for Earth’s surface conditions. It limited the release of carbon dioxide and allowed oxygen to reach the atmosphere. This long-term storage of organic carbon has contributed to the stability of Earth’s land surface temperatures, with an average warming variation of about five degrees Celsius over the last 400 million years.

Research led by Professor Caroline Peacock at the University of Leeds indicates that the Maillard reaction occurs at a faster rate in the presence of iron and manganese, which are found in seawater. Through modeling experiments, the research team estimates that approximately 4 million tonnes of organic carbon are locked into the seabed each year as a result of this reaction.

The laboratory analysis and sediment samples taken from seabed locations around the world confirmed the existence of the Maillard reaction on the ocean floor. The samples showed a chemical fingerprint matching that of the laboratory samples.

Collaboration with the Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire, a synchrotron producing intense light energy to reveal atomic structures, was instrumental in conducting the chemical fingerprint analysis. The advanced instruments at Diamond Light Source aided in understanding the chemical processes involved in the creation of complex life forms and Earth’s climate.

The discovery of the Maillard reaction on the ocean floor has significant implications. Understanding these geochemical processes could provide insights into addressing modern-day climate change challenges. By harnessing the lessons learned from Earth’s processes, new approaches to tackling climate change may emerge.