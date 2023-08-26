Saints Row Reboot Finally Arrives on Steam

The long-awaited Saints Row reboot has finally made its way to Steam after being exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a year. Although the game had a controversial launch, with bugs and a design that some considered dated, it has received regular updates and improvements over the past year.

Steam users can now enjoy the action-packed open-world gameplay of the Saints Row reboot at a discounted price of 67% off until August 31. While it may not offer the superpowered antics of Saints Row 4, it harks back to the earlier games in the series and captures the essence of the early GTA releases.

The lukewarm reception of the reboot upon its initial release raised questions about the future of the Saints Row series. Despite the release of new DLC earlier this year, it remains uncertain whether another mainline game will be developed in the near future.

However, the Steam launch of the reboot is expected to bring it to a fresh audience, especially with the attractive discount. The recent 1.6 patch, which includes additional features, aims to reignite interest in the game and keep players engaged.

Fans of open-world crime games, especially those waiting for the release of GTA 6, may find the Saints Row reboot to be an intriguing and affordable alternative. With its discounted price and recent updates, it offers a compelling deal for players looking for an action-packed experience in a dynamic open-world setting.

