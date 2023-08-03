Construction to Resume on San Clemente Health Center

Construction is set to resume on the San Clemente satellite health center, with an estimated cost of $15 million. The project, located across from the Chick-fil-A at the Outlets at San Clemente, faced setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financing complications.

The Outlets at San Clemente is currently in the process of refinancing the project with a permanent lender, which is expected to be completed within the next 45 days. The new loan will provide sufficient funds to finish the construction of the Providence Mission Hospital building and fulfill all other obligations related to the building.

Providence had previously announced plans for two satellite facilities in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo as part of a $712 million expansion plan. These centers will offer urgent care services, imaging, and outpatient ambulance services to Providence’s hospitals in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo. The clinics will be staffed by primary care physicians, OB-GYNs, and other specialized providers.

The decision to establish these satellite facilities was driven by Providence’s commitment to serve the communities of San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo. The health care provider had faced challenges in obtaining a variance from the California Coastal Commission due to the property’s location within the city’s coastal zone.

Despite the delays caused by the pandemic, Providence remains dedicated to providing exceptional care for the coastal communities. The anticipated grand opening of the San Clemente health center is expected to take place in 2025.