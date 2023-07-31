Connecticut Aims to Become a Leader in Quantum Technologies

The state of Connecticut is making strides towards becoming a leader in quantum technologies, with the help of its prestigious research universities, Yale and UConn. The coalition, known as Quantum-CT, has been awarded a $1 million Engines Development Award by the National Science Foundation (NSF). This two-year development effort aims to establish Connecticut as a hub for quantum technologies and position the state to compete for a larger NSF Engines award of up to $160 million over 10 years.

Quantum technology is being developed based on the principles of quantum mechanics, which govern the atomic and subatomic world. Its potential impact is expected to be significant across various applications, including smartphones, navigation systems, advanced computers, and multiple industries in Connecticut such as manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.

The UConn-Yale partnership has brought together a coalition of public, private, and state officials to drive innovation in quantum technologies within Connecticut. Collaborators for the grant include the Governor’s office, various cities in the state, universities, and industry associations. Through the involvement of innovation and venture partners, the aim is to swiftly transfer emerging quantum technologies into real-world applications.

UConn President Radenka Maric emphasizes that Connecticut is facing both challenges and opportunities, and the goal is to transform the state into an economic development powerhouse through the use of quantum tech. With the support and collaboration of various stakeholders, Connecticut hopes to emerge as a leading player in the field of quantum technologies.

As Connecticut positions itself as a quantum technology leader, it will not only benefit from the economic opportunities associated with this cutting-edge field but also contribute to advancements that have the potential to revolutionize various industries and improve daily life.