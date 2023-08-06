Lawmakers Prioritize AI Regulation in State Governments to Protect Citizens and Promote Progress

Lawmakers in the United States are racing to keep up with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) by prioritizing the regulation of AI within their state governments. The objective is to safeguard citizens from discrimination and other potential harms, while ensuring that progress in fields like medicine, science, business, and education is not impeded.

Connecticut has taken a proactive approach by planning to compile an inventory of all government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023. This information will be made public, and state officials will be required to regularly review these systems starting next year to prevent unlawful discrimination. State Senator James Maroney, an AI authority in Connecticut, intends to collaborate with legislators from various states to establish broad AI legislation covering product liability and impact assessments of AI systems.

As of July, 14 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia have introduced AI-related bills, with several states, including Louisiana, forming committees and advisory bodies dedicated to understanding the impact of AI on state operations, procurement, and policy. Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico have established advisory bodies to study and monitor the use of AI systems within state agencies.

The collection of data is a priority for state lawmakers, as they seek to comprehend the extent of AI usage in their jurisdictions. They are interested in identifying who is utilizing AI and how it is being employed. Connecticut’s recent legislation, prompted by an investigation conducted by the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School, requires regular scrutiny of AI systems used by state agencies to uncover potential unlawful discrimination.

AI regulation extends beyond general legislation, with individual states addressing specific AI technologies, such as facial recognition and autonomous vehicles. While not all states have taken steps to regulate AI, Connecticut’s progress in regulating AI use within its own government serves as a model for other states exploring similar legislation.

Lawmakers hope to strike a balance between addressing the challenges posed by AI and harnessing its potential for future advancements. By prioritizing AI regulation at the state level, they aim to protect citizens, promote equitable progress, and ensure the responsible use of AI across various sectors.