Connecticut Lawmakers Working to Regulate AI Technology in State Government Systems

State lawmakers in Connecticut are taking steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology, specifically within their own state government systems. The objective is to protect constituents from discrimination and potential harms while promoting advancements in various industries.

Connecticut aims to compile an inventory of all government systems utilizing AI by the end of 2023 and make this information easily accessible online. State officials will then conduct regular reviews of these systems, starting next year, to ensure they do not contribute to unlawful discrimination.

Democratic state Senator James Maroney, a leading figure on AI in the General Assembly, anticipates that the focus will shift towards regulating the private sector next year. This move aligns with the introduction of AI-related bills in at least 25 other states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Fourteen states and Puerto Rico have already adopted resolutions or enacted legislation related to AI. Additionally, several states have created advisory bodies or committees to study the impact of AI on state operations, procurement, and policy.

Connecticut’s efforts stem from an investigation that revealed the use of AI in various governmental tasks, such as school assignments for students, setting bail, and the distribution of welfare benefits. However, the specific details regarding the algorithms employed in these processes remain largely unknown to the public.

While some states have yet to address AI regulation, others are considering following Connecticut’s lead. In Hawaii, lawmakers passed a resolution urging Congress to adopt safety guidelines for AI usage and restrict its application in police and military operations. Democratic state Senator Chris Lee plans to propose a bill similar to Connecticut’s law in the upcoming session.

Discussions regarding bipartisan AI legislation are also taking place at the federal level to maximize benefits and mitigate risks. Nevertheless, state lawmakers believe that swift action may be required, prompting individual states to take the lead in regulating AI technology.

Several state-level bills have already been proposed to tackle specific AI concerns, including limitations on mental health providers using AI and imposing restrictions on employers using AI for employment decisions. Notably, North Dakota passed a bill affirming that the term “person” does not encompass artificial intelligence.

While state initiatives are in progress, there are hopes that the federal government will eventually establish comprehensive regulation for AI.