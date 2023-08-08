Satellite Office Hours Scheduled in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District

The office of Congressman Josh Brecheen has announced that Satellite Office Hours will be held throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District later this month. The purpose of these office hours is to provide constituents with an opportunity to meet with the Congressman’s Field Representatives and offer input on how Congressman Brecheen’s office can best serve them.

In addition to the Satellite Office Hours, Congressman Brecheen will also be hosting 16 in-person town hall meetings next week. These events will further enable constituents to engage with the Congressman and discuss their concerns and priorities.

The following is the schedule of Satellite Office Hours and their respective locations:

Monday, August 21:

– Miami City Hall Banquet Room, located at 159 5th Ave. NW, Miami, OK 74354. Office Hours: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm.

– Pryor Public Library Meeting Room, located at 505 E. Graham Ave., Pryor, OK 74361. Office Hours: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Tuesday, August 22:

– Muskogee Public Library Southeast Room, located at 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Muskogee, OK 74401. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

– Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

– Wilburton City Hall Council Chamber, located at 300 W. Main St., Wilburton, OK 74578. Office Hours: 11:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Wednesday, August 23:

– McAlester Public Library Conference Room, located at 401 N. 2nd St., McAlester, OK 74501. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

– Poteau Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, located at 105 Reynolds Ave., Poteau, OK 74953. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Thursday, August 24:

– Durant Donald W. Reynolds Library Lobby Office, located at 1515 W. Main St., Durant, OK 74701. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

– Sallisaw Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library, located at 101 E. Cherokee Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Friday, August 25:

– Tahlequah Public Library Rawls Room, located at 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. Office Hours: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

These Satellite Office Hours and town halls offer constituents the opportunity to voice their concerns and contribute to the decision-making process.