The Sombra Rework in Overwatch 2 Receives Confirmed Release Time

Sombra, an unconventional hero on the Damage roster in Overwatch, is set to receive a rework in the upcoming Overwatch 2. Known for her unique playstyle that heavily relies on hacking, repositioning, and invisibility, Sombra has been a subject of controversy within the community.

The rework, expected to launch in Season 7, aims to address some of the concerns surrounding Sombra and introduce new changes to enhance her gameplay experience. While specific details about the rework are yet to be revealed, players noticed alterations to Sombra’s translocator in a recent promotional video.

Lead Overwatch developer, Aaron Keller, mentioned in a Director’s Take that Sombra will receive minor adjustments in the next season but will debut a more significant rework in Season 7. This rework is expected to include a brand-new ability, which has piqued the interest of fans eagerly awaiting more information.

Although Season 7 is still some time away, players can anticipate further updates on the Sombra rework as its release draws near. In the meantime, Overwatch 2’s Season 6 is set to be one of the game’s largest updates, featuring the highly anticipated PvE story missions scheduled for release on August 10.

As players eagerly await the future of Overwatch 2, there are also confirmed tank changes on the horizon for Season 6. These changes will bring additional excitement and variety to the game.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Season 6 of Overwatch 2, including the confirmed tank changes coming next week.