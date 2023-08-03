The Need for Regulation of AI in Vehicles

In 2016, a tragic incident occurred when a driver named Joshua Brown lost his life while using the Autopilot feature in his Tesla. This event sparked concerns among experts, leading one automation expert to urge the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in vehicles. However, no action was taken by the government.

Since then, the United States has seen a number of accidents and injuries associated with automotive AI. Reports indicate at least 25 deaths, along with hundreds of injuries and instances of property damage. One of the major issues highlighted by experts is the lack of technical understanding regarding AI in both the industry and the government.

It should be noted that AI systems used in vehicles, whether in self-driving mode or in advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), operate on similar principles as language models like ChatGPT. These systems are responsible for controlling various aspects of a car’s movements, including lane changes, braking, and acceleration, without constant input from the driver.

Both types of AI rely on statistical reasoning to predict the next word, phrase, or steering input based on recent data. For example, when typing a phrase in a Google search, the search engine predicts and suggests the next words based on previous searches. Similarly, when a car’s self-driving feature detects an object on the road, it may quickly apply the brakes, even if it turns out to be just a shadow.

The concerning issue is that there is a lack of awareness among the public and decision-makers regarding the workings and limitations of automotive AI. This lack of comprehension poses significant risks to road safety. It is crucial for both the industry and the government to prioritize their understanding of AI and implement appropriate regulations to ensure its safe and responsible use in vehicles.