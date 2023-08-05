Military Leaders Express Concerns Over SpaceX’s Dominance of Satellite Internet

A recent report has highlighted the concerns of military leaders worldwide regarding Elon Musk’s control over satellite internet through his company SpaceX. With its Starlink constellation currently comprising over 4,500 satellites in orbit, SpaceX has become a prominent player in the satellite internet industry.

The significance of Starlink gained attention during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the system provided vital communication services to Ukraine amidst damaged infrastructure and disrupted geostationary satellite signals. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, leader of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, expressed his concerns about the authority held by Elon Musk over Starlink to the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

One of the main concerns raised is Musk’s power to cut off access to Starlink, as there is currently a lack of regulation and oversight in place. During the war in Ukraine, it was reported that Musk restricted access to Starlink multiple times, thereby influencing Ukraine’s battlefield decisions. The fluctuating access was correlated with the movements of the war, with Russia gaining territory and Ukraine fighting to regain it.

Taiwan has also raised concerns about Musk’s control over Starlink, as they fear falling into a trap due to his financial interests connected to China through Tesla’s manufacturing in Shanghai. China itself has complained about Starlink satellites interfering with its space station module and has suspicions that Starlink may have military purposes.

Despite competitors like OneWeb and Amazon’s Kuiper constellation aiming to challenge Starlink’s dominance, Starlink remains the leader in low Earth orbit satellite internet. While Ukraine has sought alternative suppliers, they have acknowledged that no rival can currently match the reach of Starlink.

These concerns expressed by military leaders highlight the need for regulatory measures and oversight in the satellite internet industry to ensure fair access and prevent any potential abuse of power by dominant players like SpaceX.