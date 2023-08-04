CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Programs in Education: Benefits and Responsibilities

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Programs like Chat GPT that utilize artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly prevalent, offering users real-time responses to various prompts, from simple questions to writing research papers. However, the integration of such programs in classrooms has raised concerns.

Teachers acknowledge that students are aware of these AI programs and blocking their access is challenging. The advantages of these learning models are recognized, but caution is also needed.

Students and educators have grappled with the ease of finding and creating information in the digital age. While AI programs like Chat GPT can aid in generating ideas, conducting research, and even designing course curricula, responsible usage is crucial. It is advised that students use AI as a tool for research and evaluation rather than relying on it for the entire process or copying information.

Educating people about the capabilities and limitations of AI programs like Chat GPT is crucial to their responsible and effective use. Increasing knowledge about these programs benefits not only education but society as a whole.

While concerns persist, many students show a genuine interest in learning and recognize that AI is not a shortcut to success. By approaching Chat GPT as a valuable resource rather than a substitute for critical thinking and creativity, students can benefit from this technology in their educational journey.

