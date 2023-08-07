Schools in Georgia Introduce ChatGPT, AI-Powered Chat Service, Amidst Concerns

School systems in Georgia are implementing ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered chat service, to facilitate communication between teachers and students. However, as the first full year of implementation begins, there are growing concerns about ChatGPT potentially being misused and becoming a source of cheating.

While ChatGPT has gained popularity among adults for purposes like vacation planning and recipe ideas, students have also found ways to utilize the system to their advantage. For example, one eighth-grader named Annie used the service to convince her mom to buy her tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. Annie explained her desires to the AI-powered chatbot through Snapchat, and received a persuasive letter that she presented to her mom.

The widespread use of ChatGPT among students globally has raised the need for further education on its proper usage. Derek Wilson, the dean of technology at Greater Atlanta Christian, emphasizes the importance of not replacing genuine teaching and learning with ChatGPT. Wilson is taking proactive measures to guide students and teachers at his institution in effectively utilizing ChatGPT while understanding its limitations. Discussions on topics like plagiarism, generating ideas, and outlining papers using ChatGPT are considered vital.

In some counties, including DeKalb and Fulton, the use of ChatGPT on student devices is prohibited. In Gwinnett County, students have been instructed to cite ChatGPT as a source and take responsibility for any errors that may arise.

One of the issues with ChatGPT is its accuracy. The current version of the system only contains information up until September 2021 and lacks thorough fact-checking capabilities, according to Jesse Bockstedt, a professor of information systems at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

As the implementation of ChatGPT continues, it is crucial for schools and students to navigate its usage responsibly, keeping in mind the potential pitfalls and limitations of relying solely on AI-powered chat services for academic purposes.