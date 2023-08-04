Concerns about the Security and Trustworthiness of ChatGPT

Many users, particularly millennials, have found ChatGPT to be a valuable productivity tool. However, as artificial intelligence gains popularity, there are increasing concerns about its security and trustworthiness.

A report from HundredX, a consumer insights firm, has identified security, trustworthiness, and reliability as the biggest weaknesses of ChatGPT according to user feedback. HundredX analyzed feedback from over 50,000 users comparing their experiences with ChatGPT to other established productivity tools such as Microsoft Office, Zoom, and Adobe. While user satisfaction with ChatGPT is above average, it received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 30 out of 100, indicating room for improvement.

Founder and CEO of HundredX, Rob Pace, suggests that addressing these concerns requires implementing data cleansing and screening mechanisms to filter out false content generated by bots. By increasing reliability in this way, the scores for reliability and trust can improve significantly.

ChatGPT’s strengths include ease of use, performance, and value, which has led to OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, offering plugins and an API for businesses to integrate the technology into their models. However, users have expressed three major concerns about reliability, security, and trust. Negative comments included references to using ChatGPT for plagiarism and cheating in assignments.

ChatGPT’s negative sentiment regarding trust and security sets it apart from other productivity software. Concerns about privacy and security could be addressed by embedding ChatGPT into trusted models and platforms. This partnership between Microsoft and ChatGPT could potentially lead to substantial additional charges for users.

A study conducted by Cryptomaniaks.com revealed growing distrust of AI chatbots like ChatGPT. A surge in searches for “Is ChatGPT safe?” indicates the need for better public education and transparency regarding AI systems and their potential risks.

According to the HundredX report, over 35% of ChatGPT users who are likely to continue using and promoting the tool are under 40 years old. This demographic’s response to initial customer feedback will have a significant impact on both the perception and societal influence of ChatGPT.