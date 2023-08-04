CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Future of Work in the Age of AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
The Future of Work in the Age of AI

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), like ChatGPT, has sparked discussions about its impact on job security and the future of work. A recent poll shows that more than 50% of individuals aged 18-24 have concerns about AI’s effect on their careers. Research suggests that a quarter of tasks currently performed by humans in the US and Europe could be automated in the coming years.

Unlike previous workplace transformations, the adoption of AI in white-collar environments poses a unique threat to middle-class jobs. As a result, the future of work has become a popular topic, with many books exploring the subject.

Analysis of books published between 2017 and 2020 revealed two prevailing perspectives on AI in the workplace. The first perspective, “automation anxiety,” expresses concerns about the potential loss of jobs as machines replace well-educated professionals in knowledge-based roles. The fear is that jobs in fields like accounting and law could be replaced by AI.

On the other hand, the “augmentation aspiration” perspective emphasizes the collaboration between humans and machines, leading to increased productivity. This perspective envisions humans working alongside robots in factories or using AI chatbots in the legal profession to enhance their abilities, rather than replace them.

Both automation and augmentation are likely to coexist in the future workplace. To adapt to this changing landscape, individuals must focus on future-proofing their careers. Continuous learning and the ability to adapt and update skills throughout one’s career are crucial in remaining relevant in the face of automation. Critical thinking and analytical skills will be particularly important in facilitating effective collaboration between humans and machines.

It is important to note that previous concerns about job displacement through automation haven’t always come true. For example, the introduction of automated teller machines (ATMs) changed the responsibilities of bank tellers rather than eliminating their positions. Ultimately, individuals should choose a profession they enjoy and prioritize continuous learning to navigate potential career changes in the future.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) Into Applications

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Amazon Announces Strong Q2 Profits, Stock Rises

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Algorithms Revolutionize the Shopping Experience

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) Into Applications

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Great Deals on Google Pixel Watch, MacBook Air, Google Pixel Buds Pro, and Blink Mini Security Camera

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Richmond Voters Can Now Cast Ballots at Two Satellite Locations

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Amazon Announces Strong Q2 Profits, Stock Rises

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments