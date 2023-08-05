GPT-4 Code Version Update Causes Regression

There were indications on August 3 that the newly released version of the gpt-4 code may have been a regression compared to the previous version from July 20. Several issues were encountered that suggested a decline in performance.

One notable problem occurred on August 5 when the gpt-4 code interpreter failed to correct code that resulted in an error. The interpreter incorrectly stated that the code had no solution, which was clearly incorrect. This error can be seen in the chat log under the “CSP Backtracking Algorithm.” In addition, there were other errors, such as the claim that python-constraint did not have a specific function, although it later acknowledged the import. It is likely that there were additional errors as well.

A question arose regarding why the code interpreter did not execute its own generated code. It was suggested that running the generated code could help understand and resolve the problems. However, starting from August 3, gpt-4 no longer provided information about the installed packages, making it difficult to determine if python-constraint was indeed installed.

This regression in gpt-4 has been frustrating for users, as it reminds them of similar issues experienced in May or June. Previously, the system worked smoothly, but this recent regression has made it challenging to comprehend the changes. Users have expressed a desire to revert to a stable version, such as the one from July 20 or April, if that feature were available.