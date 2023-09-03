The Most Comprehensive Frog Evolutionary Tree Unveiled

A groundbreaking study has presented the most exhaustive frog evolutionary tree to date, encompassing a staggering 5,242 species. Conducted by researchers, including Jeff Streicher from the Natural History Museum, London, this study offers valuable insights into frog evolution and introduces innovative software that can be applied to other organisms.

Previous attempts to create comprehensive phylogenies for frogs were limited by the types of genetic data used. In this study, the researchers overcame these limitations by developing an expansive family tree that combined genetic data from phylogenomic studies with hundreds of genetic markers. They also incorporated data from hundreds of smaller-scale studies, resulting in a remarkable 71% increase in the number of frog species included compared to previous family trees.

A significant finding from the research is a revised timeline for frog evolution. The study suggests that frogs began splitting into the thousands of species we see today approximately 180 million years ago, which is earlier than previously believed. This indicates that frogs diversified more rapidly than previously thought.

The development of new software played a crucial role in this study. The software facilitated the comparison of genes that have large differences between species, allowing for a more accurate and detailed phylogenetic tree. The researchers highlight that this software innovation and the approach used in this study can be applied to any group of organisms.

This groundbreaking study not only advances our understanding of frog evolution but also provides a valuable resource for researchers. The comprehensive phylogenetic tree serves as a foundation for future discoveries and opens up new avenues for the study of anuran amphibians.

Reference: “Frog phylogeny: a time-calibrated, species-level tree based on hundreds of loci and 5,242 species” by Daniel M. Portik, Jeffrey W. Streicher and John J. Wienss, 25 August 2023, Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution.

Definitions:

– Species: A group of living organisms that share common characteristics and can breed and produce fertile offspring. Species are vital for classifying and organizing the diversity of life. The most widely accepted definition is the biological species concept, which defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable offspring in nature.

Sources:

