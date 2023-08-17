Complex Galaxy Cluster Abell 119 Explored by Researchers

Astronomers have conducted detailed X-ray observations of Abell 119, a complex galaxy cluster, using NASA’s Chandra spacecraft. By studying this cluster, researchers aim to gain more insights into its properties and nature.

Galaxy clusters, which consist of thousands of galaxies held together by gravity, are the largest gravitationally bound structures in the universe. They provide excellent opportunities for studying galaxy evolution and cosmology.

Abell 119, also known as A119, is a large galaxy cluster comprising approximately 70 member galaxies. Previous observations have indicated that it is a dynamic and complex cluster with multiple substructures. It has two narrow-angle tail (NAT) radio sources, and its brightest cluster galaxy is UGC 579.

A team of astronomers led by Courtney B. Watson from Boston University utilized data from Chandra and ground-based observatories to investigate Abell 119 further. Their observational campaign revealed that the X-ray emission from the intracluster medium (ICM) is asymmetric, elongated to the northeast, and has a “teardrop” shape. The adaptively smoothed X-ray image also suggested the presence of clumpy substructure within the ICM.

The researchers identified two cold fronts (CF1 and CF2) that may be connected to form a sloshing spiral structure. This structure could be the result of an off-axis merger. It corresponds to the elongated teardrop-shaped X-ray emission observed in the northeast direction.

Additionally, the observations detected a shock front located about 250 arcseconds from the core of Abell 119. This shock, with a Mach number of 1.21 and a velocity estimated at 1,530 km/s, is consistent with a merger shock.

The study also found evidence of a filamentary structure formed by Abell 119’s galaxies, extending around 26 million light years in the north-northeast direction. This structure appears to connect Abell 119 with another galaxy cluster called Abell 116.

In summary, the researchers concluded that Abell 119 is a complex system with a potential sloshing spiral, a merger shock, and a possible connection to a neighboring cluster through large-scale filamentary structures. Their observations provide evidence of a recent or ongoing merger.

The alignment of the X-ray emission, optical substructures, and flow directions of radio jets/lobes of both NATs supports the researchers’ proposed picture of recent or ongoing merger activity occurring in the NE-SW direction.