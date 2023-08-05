A Breakthrough in Coherent Imaging: Complex-Domain Neural Network Enhances Optical Imaging

A team of researchers has developed a sophisticated complex-domain neural network that is set to revolutionize optical imaging capabilities, particularly in the field of coherent imaging. Coherent imaging, also known as holographic imaging, enables optical systems to significantly expand their throughput by reconstructing both amplitude and phase, thereby allowing billions of optically resolvable spots.

Existing large-scale coherent imaging techniques have faced challenges due to long data collection times and tradeoffs between speed, resolution, and quality. However, this newly developed neural network addresses these challenges by utilizing latent coupling information between amplitude and phase components, resulting in multidimensional representations of complex wavefronts. The network demonstrates strong generalization and robustness across various coherent imaging modalities.

The researchers constructed the network using a two-dimensional complex convolution unit and complex activation function. They also devised a comprehensive multi-source noise model for coherent imaging, covering speckle noise, Poisson noise, Gaussian noise, and super-resolution reconstruction noise. This noise model enhances the network’s domain-adaptation ability from synthetic data to real data.

This groundbreaking technique has been successfully applied to various coherent imaging modalities, including holography and microscopy. Extensive simulations and experiments have shown that this technique not only maintains high-quality reconstructions but also significantly reduces exposure time and data volume by an order of magnitude.

The high-quality reconstructions achieved through this technology have significant implications for advanced analytical processes, such as cell segmentation and virtual staining, which have the potential to advance intelligent medical care. Additionally, the rapid, high-resolution imaging enabled by this breakthrough has immense potential for real-time cell observation and integration with artificial intelligence diagnostics, furthering our understanding of complex biological systems.

This research opens up possibilities for low-sampling and high-quality coherent imaging in various modalities, greatly benefiting biomedical research and medical diagnostics.