CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Scientists Create “Complete” Models of Human Embryos from Stem Cells

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Scientists Create “Complete” Models of Human Embryos from Stem Cells

Researchers have successfully created “complete” models of human embryos in the lab using stem cells. These tiny balls of tissue mimic the 3D organization and features found in embryos that are one to two weeks old. While they are not exact replicas of human embryos, these models are expected to provide valuable insights into early human development and potential causes of miscarriage.

The ability to study embryo development is not the only potential application of these models. One possibility is using the skin cells of ill patients to create model embryos. By growing these embryos for a month or so, scientists could develop organs that could be used as a source of cells for transplantation.

Another application is using the model embryos to assess the effects of medicines on real human embryos. Since pregnant women are often excluded from clinical trials, the impact of certain medications on pregnant women and babies is not well understood.

This research builds on previous work in which scientists successfully created model mouse embryos. By mixing together “naive” human stem cells, the researchers were able to generate structures that developed a placenta, yolk sac, chorionic sac, and other features expected in human embryos.

The model embryos created in this study are week-old human embryos and cannot be used for pregnancy. However, a pregnancy test indicated that the model embryos were growing.

This work has significant implications both scientifically and ethically. While the models are impressive, it is important to note that not all features of early human embryos were perfectly replicated. Thorough evaluation and discussions are taking place to address the ethical considerations of this research.

Sources:
– Original article by Ian Sample in The Guardian
– Study published in Nature

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Nitara as a Playable Character, Voiced by Megan Fox

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Enhanced Features for Action Camera Enthusiasts

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Future of Technology: How Fiber Optic Sensors are Transforming Industries

Sep 6, 2023

You missed

Technology

Mercedes-Benz Partners with ESPN to Create Mobile Podcast Studio

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments Face Significant Delays

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Can Artificial Intelligence Boost the Smartphone Market?

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Bethesda RPGs: A Comforting and Predictable Adventure

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments