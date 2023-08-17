Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Having just launched Early Access on PC and Mac, Waven is a brand new, free-to-play tactical RPG game developed by Ankama Games. The game will also be available on mobile devices in 2023.

In Waven, players embark on an adventure in a flooded world where only a few islands have survived. As a seafaring adventurer, you search for answers to the great upheaval that has taken place. Long ago, gods and dragons ruled the world, but today, magic remains while the mythical beings of the past have disappeared.

In this new era, you must choose your hero, equip your best spells, and set sail for an incredible odyssey. Explore a vast world filled with colorful creatures, gain power, refine your strategy, and uncover the secrets of the drifting world.

Waven offers a unique gaming experience that combines adventure and turn-based strategy with deckbuilding mechanics and valuable items to collect. It is designed to be accessible, fun, and immersive for players. The game is currently available for free as an Early Access version on PC and Mac, with a mobile version planned for release in 2023.

To celebrate the launch of Waven, there is a special competition running where participants have a chance to win a Waven goodie box. The box includes items such as postcards, a stained glass sun catcher, a premium brochure, a sticker, DIY paper toys, and an emote pin.

Please note that this competition is only open to residents of the UK. The winner will be selected by the editorial team. For more information, visit the official website.

Waven offers an exciting blend of tactical RPG gameplay, immersive storytelling, and a visually stunning world. Join the adventure and uncover the mysteries of this unique and captivating game.