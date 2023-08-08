The Cost of Deep Learning and the Quest for Efficiency in AI Models

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has experienced a surge in popularity with the integration of AI algorithms into various products and services. However, this rise in demand has brought about concerns regarding the computational and environmental costs associated with AI, particularly in the subfield of deep learning.

Deep learning costs are influenced by several factors, such as the size and structure of the model, the processor used, and the numerical representation of the data. Over the years, state-of-the-art models have been increasing in size, with compute requirements doubling every 6-10 months. While processor compute power has improved, it has not kept up with the growing costs of the latest AI models.

To address this issue, researchers are exploring different numerical representations to reduce the cost of AI. The choice of data type has significant implications for power consumption, accuracy, and throughput of the model. However, there is no one-size-fits-all answer as the requirements vary between the training and inference phases of deep learning.

One popular method to increase AI efficiency is quantization, which reduces the number of bits needed to represent the weights of a network. This technique not only makes the model smaller but also reduces computation time and power consumption. While single precision 32-bit floating point (FP32) data types are commonly used for training AI models, it has been found that maintaining accuracy does not always require all 32 bits. Researchers are exploring 16-bit floating point (FP16), 16-bit brain float (BF16), 8-bit floating point (FP8), and integer (INT8) data types, aiming to find the minimum number of bits needed.

There are different approaches to quantizing a neural network, such as Post-Training Quantization (PTQ) and Quantization-Aware Training (QAT). PTQ converts the model’s weights and activations to lower-precision formats after training, while QAT incorporates quantization during training to allow the model to adapt to reduced numerical precision.

In the ongoing debate over which data type is best for AI, two preferred candidates have emerged: INT8 and FP8. Each of these data types has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the choice depends on the specific performance and accuracy requirements of AI processors and model architectures.

In conclusion, the competition between floating point and integer data types in deep learning is driven by the need to reduce costs and improve efficiency in AI models. Researchers are exploring various numerical representations and quantization methods to strike the right balance between computational demands and accuracy during the training and inference phases.