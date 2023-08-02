The Trade-off Between Timeliness and Reliability in Medical Information: Google vs. ChatGPT

A recent study by researchers from the University of California, Riverside’s Bourns College of Engineering compares the performance of Google and OpenAI’s ChatGPT in providing medical information. The study reveals a trade-off between timeliness and reliability.

The researchers conducted an experiment by submitting 60 queries related to dementia to both platforms, focusing on disease process information and services for patients and families. The findings indicate that Google offers more up-to-date information, thanks to its extensive coverage of various sources. However, the inclusion of advertisements and for-profit websites in Google’s search results raises concerns about reliability and accuracy.

In contrast, ChatGPT provides more reliable and accurate data. It carefully selects trustworthy websites during training, although its responses may lack explicit references to specific sources. The downside of ChatGPT is that its training occurs only every few months, leaving room for outdated information.

The study emphasizes the importance of a balanced approach to medical information platforms. The researchers suggest that combining the best features of both Google and ChatGPT could lead to a more robust and reliable system in the future. In the meantime, users are advised to consider the timeliness of information when using Google and the reliability of data when consulting ChatGPT.

Additionally, the study highlights a low readability score for both platforms, making it challenging for users with limited education or health literacy skills to access and understand the provided information. This underscores the need for improvements in user accessibility and comprehension.

Overall, this study offers valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of Google and ChatGPT as medical information sources. It calls for the development of a more comprehensive approach that prioritizes both timeliness and reliability.