The Global Semiconductor Market and Investment Potential: AMD vs. UMC

The global semiconductor market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by the increased utilization of semiconductors across various sectors and the widespread adoption of digital technology and consumer electronics worldwide. It is projected that this market will reach a value of $1.88 trillion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

In terms of returns, AMD has seen a year-to-date gain of 78.8%, while UMC has gained 11.2%. However, recent developments suggest that UMC may be a more favorable investment choice in the near future.

AMD recently introduced two new workstation graphics cards catered to various professional industries. UMC, on the other hand, partnered with DENSO Corporation for the production of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) specifically for electric vehicles. Additionally, UMC announced the readiness of its 40nm RFSOI technology platform for the manufacturing of millimeter-wave Radio Frequency front-end products, aiding the acceleration of 5G wireless network adoption.

In terms of financial performance, AMD’s net revenue experienced an 18% decline on a year-over-year basis, while UMC’s operating revenue reached $1.81 billion, demonstrating higher profitability with better margins compared to AMD.

Analysts predict that AMD’s revenue for the current quarter will reach $5.70 billion, whereas UMC is expected to achieve $1.77 billion in revenue. UMC has consistently shown revenue and EPS growth over the past three years.

In terms of valuation, UMC trades at a lower forward non-GAAP P/E and EV/Sales ratio in comparison to AMD, making it a more affordable option for investors. According to the POWR Ratings system, UMC has an overall B rating, outperforming AMD, which has an overall D rating. UMC is ranked #9 in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, whereas AMD is ranked #84.

Considering AMD’s increasing expenses, lower profitability, and higher valuation ratios, UMC emerges as the superior choice for investment. The growing demand for semiconductor solutions in the era of the Internet of Things benefits both AMD and UMC, but UMC’s recent developments, favorable financial performance, and valuation make it a more promising investment option at present.