Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Reduces Data Breach Costs by Over $1 Million, IBM Report Shows

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, companies that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) in their cybersecurity strategies are able to respond to data breaches faster and save more than $1 million compared to firms that do not use AI. The report reveals that financial firms incur an average cost of $5.9 million due to data breaches in 2023. The global average cost of a data breach reached a record high of $4.45 million.

The research, conducted by the Ponemon Institute and analyzed by IBM, surveyed 553 organizations worldwide that experienced cyber attacks between March 2022 and March 2023. While it is unclear if any of the U.S. companies surveyed were from the real estate sector, it is known that the real estate industry was heavily targeted during the same period.

The report found that companies utilizing AI in their cybersecurity practices saved an average of $1.76 million in incident responses compared to those that did not use AI. These tech-savvy firms were also able to contain breaches 108 days earlier than their non-AI counterparts. AI utilization includes the use of technologies such as machine learning, automation, and orchestration to enhance or replace human intervention in threat detection, investigation, response, and containment processes.

Only 28% of the surveyed firms reported extensive AI and automation security tool usage, while 40% relied solely on manual inputs. The mortgage industry, in particular, has lagged behind other financial services sectors in the adoption of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity.

Mortgage companies and other players in the real estate industry have experienced cyber attacks affecting various numbers of customers in the past two years. While some companies have not publicly acknowledged reported attacks, others face class-action lawsuits from affected customers. Mortgage firms, however, have shown relatively quick response times in identifying hacks, typically within days based on public disclosures.

The average damages incurred by firms globally include lost business costs, audits, investigations, crisis management, and notification costs. On average, firms paid $1.3 million in lost business costs, $1.58 million in crisis management costs, and $370,000 in notification costs. Notably, firms that did not notify law enforcement of attacks paid an average of $470,000 more than those who did.

Ransomware accounted for nearly 25% of all attacks, followed by phishing at 16% and compromised access credentials at 15%. Alarmingly, only a third of breaches were identified by a firm’s own security team or tools, potentially resulting in a $1 million increase in the cost of a data breach.

The report also highlights the benefits of engaging a managed security service provider (MSSP) that provides continuous monitoring. Firms using an MSSP were able to reduce breach lifecycles by 21%.

Mortgage companies have faced significant challenges in managing rising cybersecurity and cyber insurance costs while experiencing declining revenues. Recent months have seen ransomware attacks and widespread cyber attacks, leading to seven-figure settlements to resolve the aftermath of data breaches.