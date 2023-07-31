Companies Report Increase in AI Discussions in Q2 Earnings Calls

Companies reporting second-quarter earnings have seen a noteworthy rise in discussions about artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies at the forefront of the AI conversation during their quarterly conference calls have surpassed their previous performance.

Intel, a company that has previously missed out on the AI computing component boom, mentioned AI 58 times on its latest earnings call, compared to 15 times in the previous call. The company’s data center and AI business sales fell by 15% in Q2. In an effort to catch up with competitors like Nvidia in the AI technology space, Intel is now striving to make progress.

Alphabet and Microsoft have also increased their mentions of AI in their most recent earnings calls. Alphabet had 62 mentions, up from 52 three months ago, while Microsoft mentioned it 58 times, up from 35. The surge in AI-related discussions exemplifies the growing enthusiasm on Wall Street for generative AI and associated technologies, which are seen as vehicles for offering new services and improving efficiency across various industries.

According to an analysis by Reuters, over a third of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings in recent weeks mentioned AI at least once during their analyst calls. This represents an increase from around a quarter in the first quarter. The term “AI” or “artificial intelligence” appeared 827 times in 76 out of a total of 221 calls examined.

Although technology giants dominated the AI discussions, non-tech companies such as Moody’s Corp, S&P Global Inc, insurer Travelers Companies, marketing firm Omnicom Group, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust also spoke significantly about their AI integration.

Wall Street’s optimism towards AI and its potential contributions to new services and efficiency improvements has contributed to a 37% surge in the Nasdaq and a 20% gain in the S&P 500 this year.