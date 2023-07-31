Companies in the S&P 500 Show Increased Emphasis on AI in Earnings Calls

Companies in the S&P 500 have demonstrated a heightened interest in artificial intelligence (AI) during their second-quarter earnings calls. Intel, for example, mentioned AI 58 times in its recent call, a significant increase from the previous call’s 15 mentions. Despite a 15% decline in sales in its data center and AI business during Q2, Intel is striving to compete with AI chip market leaders like Nvidia.

Alphabet and Microsoft also saw a rise in AI mentions during their earnings calls, specifically 62 and 58 times, respectively. The surge in AI discussions reflects Wall Street’s optimism about generative AI and its potential applications across various industries. This optimistic sentiment has contributed to a 37% growth in the Nasdaq and a 20% gain in the S&P 500 this year.

This quarter, over a third of S&P 500 companies mentioned AI at least once in their earnings calls, compared to just a quarter of companies in the previous quarter. The terms “AI” and “artificial intelligence” were mentioned a total of 827 times on 76 calls, averaging 3.7 mentions per call, more than double the average of the previous quarter.

Interestingly, even companies outside of the technology industry have displayed an interest in AI. Moody’s Corp and S&P Global Inc, for instance, mentioned AI 58 times during their recent conference calls, highlighting its integration into risk assessment software and other areas. Additional companies, such as insurance company Travelers, marketing firm Omnicom Group, consumer credit score company Equifax, and data center investor Digital Realty Trust, also discussed AI in their calls.

Overall, the increased focus on AI in corporate earnings calls signifies the growing importance of AI technology and its potential to enhance services and improve efficiency in various sectors.