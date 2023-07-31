Surge in AI Discussions in Second Quarter Earnings Calls

Companies reporting their second-quarter earnings in recent weeks have given even more attention to artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies that had previously discussed AI extensively during their quarterly conference calls have surpassed their previous mentions in the latest calls.

Intel, for instance, mentioned AI 58 times in their most recent call, up from 15 mentions in the previous call. The company experienced a 15% decline in sales in its data center and AI business for the second quarter. As a result, Intel is now striving to catch up with rivals like Nvidia in the AI computing components market.

Similarly, Alphabet’s analysts mentioned AI 62 times, while Microsoft saw an increase from 35 to 58 mentions in their respective calls. This surge in discussions about AI reflects Wall Street’s optimism regarding the use of generative AI and related technologies to enhance services and improve efficiency across various industries.

According to Reuters analysis, over a third of the S&P 500 companies reported mentioning AI at least once in their conference calls this month. This marks an increase from about a quarter of companies in the first quarter. The terms “AI” or “artificial intelligence” were mentioned 827 times in 76 calls out of a total of 221 calls analyzed.

Notably, technology giants dominated the discussions about AI in conference calls. However, non-tech companies, such as Moody’s Corp, S&P Global Inc, Travelers Companies, Omnicom Group, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust, also significantly emphasized the integration of AI into their operations.

The growing interest in AI has contributed to a 37% surge in the Nasdaq this year and a 20% gain in the S&P 500. The industry’s expanding adoption of AI is expected to continue driving advancements and opportunities in the future.