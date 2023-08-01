Increased Emphasis on Artificial Intelligence in Q2 Earnings Calls

Companies releasing their second-quarter results have placed an even greater emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies, in particular, dedicated considerable attention to AI in their presentations.

Intel, for example, saw a substantial increase in mentions of AI from 15 times in April to 58 times in its recent results conference. Despite this focus on AI, Intel experienced a 15% decline in sales for its data center and AI businesses. The company is working to catch up with competitors like Nvidia in the AI technology market.

Similarly, Alphabet and Microsoft also demonstrated increased interest in AI during their analyst conference calls. AI was mentioned 62 times for Alphabet and 58 times for Microsoft, compared to 52 and 35 times respectively in their previous conferences.

According to Reuters analysis, over a third of S&P 500 companies referenced AI during their conference calls this quarter, compared to a quarter of companies in the previous quarter. The terms “AI” or “artificial intelligence” were mentioned 827 times across 76 calls out of a total of 221.

The widespread discussion about AI aligns with Wall Street’s positive outlook on generative AI and related technologies. These advances are expected to revolutionize various industries, leading to increased efficiency and new services. The optimism surrounding AI has contributed to the significant growth of the Nasdaq (+37%) and S&P 500 (+20%).

Moreover, AI has transcended the tech industry, with companies like Moody’s and S&P Global discussing AI integration into risk assessment software and other areas. Moody’s and S&P Global increased their mentions of AI from 3 and 10 times respectively in the previous quarter to 58 times each in recent conference calls.

Additionally, companies such as The Travelers Companies, Omnicom, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust have all mentioned AI ten times or more during their conference calls. Their applications range from underwriting and claims processing in insurance to marketing and data center investments.

The interest in AI extends beyond the US as well, with companies in France also discussing AI during their recent conference calls.