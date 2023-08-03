The Race for Nvidia’s H100 GPU for Generative AI Training Intensifies

The pursuit of Nvidia’s highly sought-after and expensive H100 GPU for training generative AI models has become a major topic of discussion in Silicon Valley. The competition for GPU access has even been mentioned in annual reports from major tech companies like Microsoft, which emphasized the significance of GPUs for its cloud business and the potential risk of infrastructure shortages.

Former Tesla AI director Andrej Karpathy labeled the race for GPU access as “top gossip” in Silicon Valley. The increasing demand for H100s has sparked speculation, with estimates suggesting that OpenAI may need 50,000 GPUs, and other companies like Inflection, Meta, and various cloud providers possibly requiring tens of thousands more. The total estimated demand for H100s amounts to approximately 432,000, valued at around $15 billion. It is worth noting that these figures exclude Chinese companies like ByteDance, Baidu, and Tencent, which are also expected to require a significant number of H800s. Additionally, numerous financial companies are deploying large quantities of GPUs for their operations.

The scarcity of GPUs has led to humor and jokes within the industry, with suggestions like creating an “Airbnb for GPUs” by Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. David Katz, a partner at Radical Ventures, compares the demand for GPUs to the power struggles depicted in the TV show “Game of Thrones.” Katz emphasizes the need for increased compute capacity to handle large AI models. Investments in companies like CentML aim to optimize machine learning models for faster execution and lower compute costs, potentially increasing the availability of GPUs in the market.

Efforts to optimize AI inference, such as those by d-Matrix, may prove more effective than training models from scratch. However, for large language model training, the Nvidia H100 GPU remains the preferred choice for companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, Google, and X.ai, owned by Elon Musk.

GPU cloud provider CoreWeave stands to benefit from Nvidia’s GPU availability as it can avoid the development of its own AI chips. The company is projected to generate significant revenue, with Microsoft reportedly committing to substantial spending on CoreWeave’s infrastructure.

The demand for high-performance GPUs for AI model training is rapidly growing, reflecting the increasing reliance on AI technologies across various industries.