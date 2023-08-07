Community Fund for Electricity Grid Development Garnering Support

A recent survey indicates that both men and women are in favor of a community fund provided by an electricity grid developer. Among men, 67% expressed that a fund like this would sway their opinion in favor of a power line running within five miles of their home. Women showed a likelihood of 55% in supporting infrastructure upgrades with the introduction of the fund.

The survey also revealed that individuals with higher levels of education were more inclined to support the fund. Furthermore, older individuals were generally more predisposed to favor such a fund compared to younger age groups. While only 50% of 18-34 year olds stated that the fund would make them more favorable, this percentage increased with age, reaching a high of 72% for individuals aged between 55 and 64.

The survey’s results align with an independent report commissioned by the Government, which suggested that direct payments to households and community funds could help generate support for the UK’s energy grid. As the country transitions towards green energy, significant expansion of the grid will be required to facilitate the transportation of electricity across the nation, powering heat pumps, electric cars, and ensuring a stable energy supply.

The survey, which was conducted online with 1,039 participants, also underscored the importance of providing clarity about the benefits of the power lines. Around 60% of respondents expressed a desire for increased transparency regarding how the infrastructure would enhance energy security, reduce emissions, and create job opportunities.

Interestingly, the survey found that Conservative voters were more likely than the general population to support updates to the electricity grid infrastructure, with approximately 64% of voters in favor. Among those who voted Conservative in 2019, 71% supported the upgrades.

The director of future electricity systems at RenewableUK, Barnaby Wharton, noted the widespread support for building new grid infrastructure. Wharton emphasized that the government can capitalize on this support by implementing the recommendations outlined in the report by the government’s electricity networks commissioner, Nick Winser. Additionally, the survey highlighted the desire for local communities to benefit from and have a voice in the construction of the grid in their respective areas.

Overall, the survey indicates a positive sentiment toward the development of crucial grid infrastructure to support clean energy projects, enhance energy security, and provide affordable power to British homes and businesses.