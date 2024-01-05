The Potential of Decidueye and Hisuian Decidueye as Raid Attackers

Summary: This article explores the raid attacking potential of Decidueye, the final evolution of Rowlet, as well as the anticipated raid day for Hisuian Decidueye. Decidueye is considered a strong grass attacker among its non-legendary, non-shadow, and non-mega counterparts. However, it is outperformed by certain Pokémon such as Roserade if powered up to the same level. Interestingly, Decidueye’s ghost typing does not give it a significant advantage in raid battles.

Decidueye’s Potential as a Raid Attacker:

Decidueye, particularly with the move Frenzy Plant, proves to be a potent grass attacker in raid battles. When leveled up, it compares well with other grass attackers such as Meowscarada and Chesnaught. However, Decidueye falls far behind Pokémon like Kartana, Shaymin Sky, and shadow Pokémon. Additionally, it is anticipated that future grass starters like Rillaboom and Meowscarada will surpass Decidueye in terms of raid performance.

The Prospects of Hisuian Decidueye:

Hisuian Decidueye, the variant form of Decidueye, is expected to have its own raid day in the near future. Presently, Hisuian Decidueye is not sought after for raid battles due to its moveset. There is speculation that Niantic may introduce Frenzy Plant for Hisuian Decidueye, which could significantly enhance its raid attacking capabilities and possibly make it the best use of a Rowlet. However, this remains mere speculation and is subject to personal opinions on when, or if, Rowlet can evolve into its Hisuian form.

Comparisons and Typing:

Decidueye’s ghost typing, while theoretically advantageous in defensive battles, does not provide a significant edge over other options. The double resistance to certain types may not generate sufficient energy from taking damage. Despite being bulky compared to other grass attackers, Decidueye’s typing is expected to play a more crucial role in practical battles.

Conclusion:

While Decidueye showcases considerable potential as a raid attacker, it is not the top choice within its category. The advent of Hisuian Decidueye’s raid day could potentially improve its usability with the introduction of new moves. Players should keep in mind that grass attackers, including Decidueye, may have lower raw power compared to substitute attackers of other types, such as water and electric Pokémon.

FAQ:

Q: When is the Rowlet Community Day?

A: The Rowlet Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, from 2-5pm.

Q: Which Pokémon outperforms Decidueye as a grass attacker?

A: Roserade, particularly with the move Magical Leaf, consistently surpasses Decidueye in raid battles.

Q: Will Hisuian Decidueye be able to evolve from Rowlet?

A: The evolution of Rowlet into its Hisuian form remains speculative, and it is yet to be determined whether Niantic will implement this evolution.