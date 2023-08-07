CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Federal Aviation Administration Forms Committee on Human Space Flight Safety Regulations

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Federal Aviation Administration Forms Committee on Human Space Flight Safety Regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established the Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Aerospace Rulemaking Committee, comprising 25 members from various industries. The objective of the committee is to develop regulations that ensure human safety during spaceflight. These proposed regulations are set to be submitted to the FAA in the summer of 2024.

The committee’s formation was prompted by the upcoming expiration of the moratorium on spaceflight regulations imposed by the U.S. Congress in 2004. The FAA launched the committee on July 27 in response to this deadline, which is set to expire on October 1. While the FAA does not anticipate the moratorium being lifted this year, it recognizes the eventual need for regulations governing human safety in spaceflight.

Michelle Hanlon, a representative from the University of Mississippi’s Center for Air and Space Law, is one of the committee members. Hanlon also serves on another FAA committee dedicated to examining liability and waivers in relation to spaceflight. She acknowledges that regulating spaceflight and ensuring safety present unique challenges due to the industry’s relatively new status and limited precedents.

The establishment of this committee signifies the increasing significance placed on human safety in the field of spaceflight. It reflects the recognition of the necessity for comprehensive regulations to govern this evolving industry.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Concerns About the Unequal Effects of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Emerging AI Use Cases and Growth Opportunities

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Future of Telecommunication Engineering: The Rising Significance of AI and Predicted Trends

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Concerns About the Unequal Effects of Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Emerging AI Use Cases and Growth Opportunities

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Future of Telecommunication Engineering: The Rising Significance of AI and Predicted Trends

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Monk Class in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Guide

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments