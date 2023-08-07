CityLife

Umbra Unveils Highest-Resolution Commercial Satellite Image

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Satellite operator Umbra has made an impressive leap in satellite imaging technology by releasing the highest-resolution commercial satellite image to date. Boasting a resolution of 16 cm/pixel, the image surpasses previous satellites that were limited to government use. This breakthrough allows Umbra to expand its product offerings to a wider customer base.

Traditionally, commercial satellite imaging was restricted, reserving super-high resolution capabilities exclusively for government purposes. However, the United States has gradually relaxed these restrictions, enabling satellite operators to explore new markets and use cases. Umbra, with its fleet of six Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, has greatly benefited from this policy change.

Unlike optical imaging, which relies on light, Umbra’s SAR radars can capture high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or time of day. This technological advantage has attracted customers from various sectors. Currently, Umbra serves the US government, allied nations, and commercial clients, with revenue streams divided equally among these segments.

Notably, Umbra has secured contracts from prestigious institutions such as the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Air Force, and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The company’s success in acquiring these partnerships demonstrates its expertise and reliability in the satellite imaging industry.

By achieving such a significant increase in resolution, Umbra is positioned to further advance satellite imaging technology and deliver more sophisticated products to its customers. The company’s commitment to innovation ensures a promising future in a rapidly evolving industry.

