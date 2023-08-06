NASA Space Updates: Cygnus Cargo Launch, SLS Rocket Hardware, Psyche Solar Array Wings, and Space Apps Challenge

On August 1, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft was launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility to the International Space Station. The Cygnus was carrying over 8,200 pounds of supplies and scientific research for the crew aboard the space station.

In another development, teams at United Launch Alliance’s facility in Decatur, Alabama prepared NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) for shipment to the Space Coast. The ICPS will provide in-space propulsion for NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis III mission, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon.

Meanwhile, engineers tested and stowed the solar array wings for NASA’s Psyche spacecraft. The arrays were checked for proper deployment and then re-stowed in preparation for the mission to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche, located between Mars and Jupiter. These solar arrays are designed to provide power to the spacecraft in the low light conditions of deep space. The launch of the Psyche mission is scheduled for October.

Additionally, registration has opened for the 2023 NASA Space Apps Challenge, the largest annual global hackathon. This two-day event, taking place on October 7 and 8, allows participants from around the world to use open data from NASA and other space agencies to solve real-world challenges both on Earth and in space.

Stay tuned for further updates on these exciting space missions and events.