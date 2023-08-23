New Mobile Game in the Command & Conquer Series: Command & Conquer: Legions

Command & Conquer: Legions is the latest addition to the Command & Conquer series of mobile games. This new title offers a “reimagined storyline” and a “new approach to strategy gameplay” that provides “endless strategic possibilities.” The game features iconic heroes and villains, various factions, and a wide range of units from the series.

Set to launch later this year on iOS and Android, Command & Conquer: Legions will first have a closed beta test on Android in select countries including Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the Philippines. This closed beta test is scheduled to begin this month.

The game is developed by Level Infinite, under a licensing agreement with EA, the owner of the Command & Conquer franchise. Level Infinite is known for working on other mobile games such as Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, a mobile entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, and Song of Nunu, a League of Legends spinoff.

Command & Conquer: Legions is not the first Command & Conquer mobile game. In 2018, EA released Command & Conquer: Rivals, which had a more cartoony style. However, that game has not received any updates since September 2019. Hopefully, Command & Conquer: Legions will have a more successful run.

Sources:

– Jay Peters, The Verge