Exciting Game Pass Games Now Available and Coming Soon

The Game Pass library is expanding with new and thrilling games that will keep you entertained for hours. Among the games now available is Gris, a captivating journey of a young girl navigating through her own world of sorrow. Her dress grants her new abilities that help her find her way through the faded reality.

Coming soon to Game Pass is Starfield, a highly anticipated space RPG from the creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. Set in a new universe, Starfield offers unparalleled freedom as you create and explore with your own character. Embark on an epic journey to uncover humanity’s greatest mystery.

Another upcoming game is Solar Ash, developed by the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. This high-speed and gravity-bending world takes you on a surreal adventure to save your planet from the Ultravoid’s hunger. Explore the ruins of past civilizations and use your skills to overcome challenges.

Lies of P is another game arriving on Game Pass, offering a thrilling soulslike experience. This dark and elegant game turns the story of Pinocchio on its head, set against the backdrop of the Belle Epoque era. Adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors and unravel the secrets of the city’s elites.

In addition to these new games, there are also updates and DLCs for existing games. No Man’s Sky introduces the Echoes Update, allowing you to engage with a secret society of robotic aliens and engage in new tactical space combat. Sea of Thieves also brings a new chapter to The Legend of Monkey Island, where you must conquer three Legendary Trials to rescue Guybrush.

Game Pass Ultimate members can also enjoy perks such as a 3-month subscription to Minecraft Realms Plus, allowing you to build and play with friends on your own personal server.

Don’t forget to participate in the Game Pass Quests to earn points and rewards while enjoying your favorite games. And be sure to check out the leaving games before they are removed from the library.

Stay tuned for more updates, perks, and exciting new games on @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC. Happy gaming!

