University of Colorado Boulder Engineers Work on Small Robot for First Responders

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 30, 2023
A team of engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder is developing a small robot known as CLARI that could assist first responders in major disasters, according to a report published in the journal “Advanced Intelligent Systems”. Weighing less than a ping-pong ball and fitting in the palm of a hand, CLARI is being designed to navigate into small spaces that humans cannot access. Its ability to change shape from a square (1.3 inches wide) to a long shape (0.8 inches wide) allows it to fit into narrow areas.

Kaushik Jayaram, co-author of the study and assistant professor of mechanical engineering at CU Boulder, emphasizes that most robots today are cube-shaped, but animals come in various shapes and sizes. Jayaram envisions general-purpose robots that can adapt to different environmental conditions, similar to amoebas in the animal world, which can change their shape depending on the situation.

Currently, CLARI has four legs and is connected by wires, but the team plans to add eight legs and enable the robot to move independently with basic commands. The goal is to create a robot that can interact with various scenarios and aid in search and rescue missions in dangerous or inaccessible areas. The engineers are working towards developing a versatile robot that can change its shape and adapt to different situations, offering assistance to first responders in challenging environments.

Source: CU Boulder Today

