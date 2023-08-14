A team of scholars refutes claim that a comet explosion led to decline of ancient Hopewell culture

A recent study published in Scientific Reports claimed that a comet explosion 1,500 years ago caused the decline of the ancient Indigenous Hopewell culture. However, a team of scholars led by Dr. Kevin C. Nolan has refuted this claim, finding the evidence to be inadequate and inconsistent.

The original research, conducted by Dr. Kenneth Tankersley, suggested that there was evidence of a cosmic airburst in 11 Hopewell archaeological sites across the Ohio River Valley. This evidence included the presence of meteorites, iron, silica-rich microspherules, and spikes in iridium and platinum. However, upon review, the team of scholars found that the evidence did not support such an extraordinary claim.

According to Dr. Nolan, there is no evidence of catastrophically burned habitations or any decline in the Hopewell culture due to a comet airburst. He suggests that the burned surfaces identified by the University of Cincinnati researchers were either for ceremonial purposes or not burned surfaces at all. The team also found that the iron and silica-rich microspherules did not have the typical chemical composition of meteorites and were natural products of local soil chemistry.

Furthermore, Dr. Nolan and his team discovered that the available radiocarbon dates for the Hopewell sites claimed to have been destroyed by the comet airburst were not consistent with each other. This further undermines the claim of a catastrophic event.

Dr. Nolan also expressed concerns about possible intentional data manipulations in the original research. He emphasized that the cultural shifts seen in the Hopewell culture were not due to a decline in local populations but rather changes in the social and religious fabric of these Indigenous societies.

In conclusion, the team of scholars refutes the claim that a comet explosion led to the decline of the Hopewell culture. They argue that the evidence is inadequate and inconsistent, and there is no support for a catastrophic event or decline in the culture.