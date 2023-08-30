Exploring Extreme Astrophysical Environments: A New Research Collaboration

Yuri Levin and Lorenzo Sironi, both renowned in the fields of physics and astronomy, have joined forces as investigators in a groundbreaking new research group. The main objective of this collaboration is to deepen our scientific understanding of extreme astrophysical environments, particularly focusing on black holes and neutron stars.

Black holes and neutron stars possess some of the most extraordinary characteristics in the known Universe. They exhibit the strongest electromagnetic fields, the deepest gravitational potential, the highest densities, and the fastest outflows of matter and energy. This makes them a treasure trove of knowledge for physicists seeking to push the boundaries of our understanding of the laws of physics.

Professor Yuri Levin, one of the lead investigators, will concentrate on studying magnetars. These are dense neutron stars with incredibly powerful magnetic fields that display an extraordinary level of activity. On the other hand, Professor Lorenzo Sironi, a co-investigator, will conduct research on black holes that emit pencil-like outflows of energy and matter at nearly the speed of light.

The collaboration is a joint effort among more than a dozen universities, with Columbia and the University of Wisconsin–Madison being the only institutions to have two investigators contribute to this initiative. Apart from advancing scientific research, this collaboration has broader goals. It aims to educate and nurture a new generation of researchers with diverse backgrounds and skills that can be applied in different fields. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to establish connections with other scientists working in related areas and engage in extensive public outreach.

The research collaboration, known as the Simons Collaboration on Extreme Electrodynamics of Compact Sources, is directed by Roger Blandford of Stanford University and is proudly supported by the Simons Foundation. The collaboration is set to officially launch on September 1, heralding a new chapter in our quest to unravel the mysteries of extreme astrophysical environments.

Definitions:

Black hole: A region in space with extremely strong gravitational forces that nothing, not even light, can escape from.

Neutron star: A very dense celestial object, typically formed from the remnants of a supernova, consisting almost entirely of tightly packed neutrons.

Magnetar: A type of neutron star with an extremely powerful magnetic field.

Sources:

Simons Collaboration on Extreme Electrodynamics of Compact Sources